LAHORE - Suspending its routine election campaign in NA-120, PTI took out a rally in the constituency on Wednesday in connection with the Defence of Pakistan Day.

Led by Dr Yasmin Rashid and Aleem Khan, the rally started from Azadi Chowk and culminated at the Charing Cross in front of the Punjab Assembly.

It passed through areas falling in the jurisdiction of NA-120.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aleem Khan, Ejaz Ch, Andleeb Abbas and other leaders addressed the participants.

PTI leaders in their speeches paid homage to the martyrs of 1965 war lauding their gallantry and professional competence to protect the country.

Earlier in the day, PTI candidate from NA-120, Dr Yasmin Rashid went to the grave of Major Shabbir Shaheed, the hero of 1965 war, and laid a floral wreath. She also offered prayers for the martyr.

On the other hand, PPP candidate, Faisal Mir yesterday continued his routine activities addressing corner meetings in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Imran Khan’s statement regarding his party’s failure in KPK was only a testimony to the fact that he could only run a hospital while administrating country’s affairs was beyond his capacity.

Faisal said that Imran had never been a good politician and even pillars of his party including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ch Sarwar, Samsam Bukhari and Dr Yasmin Rashid had their political training in the PPP. This reality is that PPP is like a university for the political students, he added.

He further stated that PML-N’s candidate Kulsoom Nawaz was most likely to be disqualified as a result of his petition against her nomination papers and certainly her nephew Hafiz Nauman will be contesting election with the election symbol of Laptop.

At one corner meeting, the PPP candidate distributed mufflers and posters of party colours.