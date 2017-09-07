ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 164 people have been killed across the country during the last two months in rain-related incidents. In Punjab 38, in Balochistan 18, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 28, in Sindh 38 and in the Fata 18 people have lost their lives.

In a statement, the NDMA said that 167 sustained injuries, while 440 houses also got damaged in different parts of the country.

The authority also issued a new weather advisory on Wednesday and said scattered thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions along with upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan and DG Khan divisions along with northeast Balochistan and upper catchments of rivers Sutlej and Ravi in the next 24 hours.

It also said weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Bannu, Hazara, Kohat, Sargodha divisions, the Fata and the GB in the last 24 hours.

It urged all relevant departments to take steps, including clearance of sewerage/drainage system in all major cities especially Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar.

It said critical monitoring of main sewerage channels of major cities such as Nullah Leh be ensured by relevant stakeholders and prudent placing and timely mobilisation of earth moving machinery for restoration of road infrastructure when required.

It said vulnerable communities along reaches of all the major rivers, their tributaries and nullahs to be sensitised for requisite precautionary measures.

The NDMA asked the PDMA to ensure the availability of medicines for water-borne diseases in the hospitals of Karachi District and any department/agency could approach the NDMA’s National Emergency Operation Room for any assistance related to disasters.

The NDMA said that 830 tents, 550 blankets, 330 plastic bags, 250 mats, 450 kitchen sets, 300 jerry cans and 1,400 mosquito nets have been provided by the PDMAs.