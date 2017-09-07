PESHAWAR - As many as 300 students, mostly belonging to the Sikh community, have been denied access to education as the only school they were enrolled at has been closed at the behest of the owner of the property.

The affected Sikh students were enrolled in the private school, located in the Mohallah Jogan Shah area of the provincial capital Peshawar, and the school has been closed at the behest of the owner of the property, said a government handout on Wednesday.

This privately owned school has been closed down due to a tenancy dispute between the school owner and the landlord, the handout added. The concerned sources, however, said that the affected school was not in the jurisdiction of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While taking notice of the issue, the ESED has assured the Sikh community of their support and offered them admissions for their children in the government-run schools in the vicinity.

According to details, the ESED has seven schools in the area and one of which is at the walking distance from the closed schools said an official of ESED.

The ESED welcomes all the affected students, including those from the Sikh and Hindu communities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, to study in any of these government schools, he said.

The KP government provides free education, textbooks, and uniforms to all students without any discrimination on the basis of caste and creed.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Education Department inculcates no tolerance policy on religious discrimination in schools and imparts this philosophy to teachers during their induction training.

The department in the upcoming enrollment drive across KP will focus on particularly inviting children from other religious communities to integrate into mainstream schools where they are provided with a level playing field to prosper.

16 LECTURERS SELECTED

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission finalised selection against fifteen posts of male lecturers of political science and one post of male lecturer of bio-informatics and conveyed its recommendations to the concerned department, said a statement.

Meanwhile, the KP metrological department predicted rain in some parts of the province and Fata during the next 24 hours. The Met Office said that cloudy weather and winds were expected in many parts of KP and Fata while there were also chances of rain.

KP PUBLIC HEALTH ORDINANCE

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health (Surveillance and Response) Ordinance 2017" has been published. The publication was made after getting the approval of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra.