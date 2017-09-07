Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered to keep Allah Dino Khawaja as Inspector General (IG) Sindh police and to give him complete authority.

According to details, the provincial top court has ordered in its verdict that AD Khawaja will complete his five-year tenure. Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Umar Sayyal gave the final decision.

Furthermore, the court has dismissed both notice of Sindh government of removing Khawaja from his designation. All the appointments done on July 7 are also being rejected and police should conduct reforms in police at both provincial and federal level, court orders.

Sindh High Court maintained the appointment under Police Act 1861.

In its detailed verdict, the court mentioned that command of Sindh police is with IG and he can take action if any officer accept orders of other officer except him.

The court reserved its verdict on May 30th.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Sindh has stated that provincial government will challenge the verdict in Supreme Court of Pakistan. "Under constitution, Sindh government holds the right to remove IG police," he said.