SIALKOT/SHEIKHUPURA/HAFIZABAD-Two persons died due to snakebite while two others were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday.

Two farmers namely Tufail of village Kamarwala and Liaqat Ali of village Mangwal-Zafarwal died due to snakebite while working in their fields here on Wednesday. They were laid to rest in their native graveyards in the presence of the hundreds of the mourners.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed while his companion suffered serious injuries on Lahore Road. Victim Ijaz and Shoaib were going to in nearby locality. Near the Chaudhary Stop, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the bike. As a result, Ijaz died on the spot while Shoaib suffered multiple injuries.

Likewise, a boy was killed on the spot while two people including mother of deceased was injured in a road accident.

According to details, Ishrat 25 year old was on its way to Kot Sarwar from his village Thatha Mastha alongwith his mother Sugran Bibi on motorbike. When, the y reached near Kot Sarwar Interchange, another motorcyclist collided. Resultantly, Ishrat was died on the spot while his mother Sugharan Bibi and Muhammad Asif Bhatti received critical injuries.

Local people shifted dead body and injured to hospital. Sukheki police was investigating.