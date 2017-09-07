BAHAWALNAGAR/OKARA/GUJRANWALA/SHARAQPUR/KAMALIA/SIALKOT-People belonging to all walks of life took out protest rallies against the state-sponsored brutalities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and blasted the world powers over their criminal silence on the issue.

The protestors, led by Pir Adnan Asghar Bodlah, gathered at Commerce College Chowk and chanted slogans against the Myanmar government. They were carrying placards inscribed with their demands from United Nations to protect Rohingya Muslims from the Myanmar government's oppression.

In Haroonabad, people gathered at Fawara Chowk and protested against the Myanmar government for oppressing the unarmed Rohingya Muslims. They demanded Prime Minister Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call a conference of Organisation of Islamic Corporation (OIC) for early solution to the Rohingyas' massacre. They also stressed unity among Muslims to fight against the enemies.

Markazi Anjumane Tajiran Okara Secretary General Sheikh Riaz Anwar condemned the Muslims’ massacre and termed a conspiracy against the Muslims. He said the Buddhist military was avenging the breaking of sculpture of Buddha in Afghanistan by the Taliban. He said Talbans was the enemies of the Muslims and Islam. He said whatever loss of blood, life and property Talbaan had caused to the Muslims across the globe was never seen in the history.

He said the silence of Muslim rulers on the serious issue was deplorable. The Pakistan prime minister must raise voice against-the genocide of Muslims at the international level.

In Gujranwala, hundreds of female students of a private college staged a protest to condemn the violence and discrimination against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and the silence of the international community on the issue. The protesters held a rally from college to satellite market and chanted slogans against the government and the armed forces of Myanmar for atrocities against Rohingya Muslims on the basis of their faith. They appealed to the international community and Pakistan government to pay their due role to stop the killing of Rohingya Muslims.

Similarly, a protest rally was taken out from District Council Sheikhupura to Yaadgar Chowk by the Federal Union of Journalists against genocide of the Muslims and rape of the Muslim ladies. A large number of the officers and workers participated in the rally. It was led by Central President of PFUJ Rana Azeem, District President Rana Usman and Secretary General Farooq Malik.

PJF Central President Rana Muhammad said in the wake of massacre of the Muslims, the war in black and white has become obligatory for the journalist community. Through the holy war, we can show evil designs of Myanmar government to all over the world, they said.

The Muslim world must devise some strategy to tackle the gruesome situation, they demanded. The Pakistan government and the army chief should take proper steps to ensure every possible help to the victims, they demanded.

Punjab Poultry Association Central Spokesman Tahir Jutt said that the Muslims of Rohingya are facing genocide for the last many years. "Burma is refusing to recognise them as its citizen even though they have lived there for generations. Such injustice has not been seen in any part of the world as the oppression being committed in Burma, he said.

He warned that the terrorists seek these type of incidents and may use the situation to instigate new waves of international terrorism. He said that according to the ideology of Islam, killing one human being is equal to killing the whole of humanity and there is no discrimination of religion, gender and colour in it. He called upon the international human rights organisations and international powers to raise their voices for an end to Muslims’ genocide.

Hundreds of people participated in big rallies taken out in Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur by different local religious and social organisations against the ongoing Rohingya Muslims' persecution in Myanmar.

In Daska, Chairman Daska Municipal Committee Khawaja Atif Raza led the rally. The participants were carrying banners and placards and they chanted anti-Myanmar slogans, besides, burning the flags of Myanmar.

They strongly condemned the Rohingya Muslims' persecution in Myanmar. They unanimously passed the several condemnation resolutions and urged the UN and OIC to take serious notice of this inhuman brutality.

They also asked the Pakistan government to disconnect its diplomatic relations with Myanmar like the Maldives with immediate effect.