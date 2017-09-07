During different search operations in areas of Quetta and Pashain security officials have arrested three more members of banned outfit Ansar-al-Sharia.

According to the sources, Professor Muahtaq who is from KU was captured from Quetta and Mufti Habib was detained from Pashin.

Intelligence agencies also raided in Multan and Talha Ansari who is said to be a terrorist of Ansar-al-Sharia was also arrested.

Ansari is a closed companion of Abdul Karim Sarosh Siddiqui, central commander of the outfit and the suspected mastermind behind the attack on MQM leader Izharul Hassan.

Yesterday, Ansar-al-Shari’s leader Doctor Abdullah Hashmi admitted that they target police personnel to prove a point.

Ansar-al-Shari is consisted of highly qualified men like from KU, NED and Dawood University.

He also confessed that his group was trained in Afghanistan. Hassan who got killed while attacking Izharul Hassan was a teacher at Dawood University.

According to the agencies the foundation of the Ansar-al-Shari was laid by well- educated youth of Karachi two years back. The core object was just to gain fame targeting security agencies and important personalities, they further added.