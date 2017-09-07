HAFIZABAD-Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar has condemned the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and sought international community’s role to solve the issue.

Talking to workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N at Hafizabad, she called upon International community to play their vital role to rid the Muslims of oppression and massacre. She said that Pakistani nation was supporting the oppressed Muslims.

Meanwhile, she said that present government was committed to eliminating polio disease completely from the country and special polio drives were continue in different parts of the country for this purpose. She said that government was taking result-oriented measures for provision of better healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps. She said that government would achieve the target of polio free Pakistan soon.

Three days anti-polio campaign would be launched in the district from 18th to 20th of this month, said the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Marzia Hussnain Changazi while addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee Hafizabad. The meeting was informed that 486 teams consisting of health workers have been constituted for administrating vaccine of Anti-Polio to more than two lace and six thousand children of the district while 87 Area incharge and 42 Zonal Supervisors would monitor the drive.

Marzia Changazi said that anti-polio teams would ensure to give drops of polio vaccine to hundred percent children of the district during the campaign. She said that called upon members of committee, social workers, parents, teachers, councilors, staff of revenue and police departments, religious scholars and civil society to cooperate with health workers to make the camping successful for making Pakistan polio free country completely. In view of reports of World Health Organization and other monitoring organizations, strict and punitive action would be initiated against work shirkers, negligent and those officers and officials showing poor performance, she warned.