HAFIZABAD-During combing operation, 20 suspects including 17 Afghan nationals were rounded up while 195 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested in raids here on Friday.

The raiding parties have also recovered unlicensed fire-arms from some of the accused. All the 17 Afghan nationals have been booked under the Foreign Act.

The operation was conducted by the CTD, Special Branch, Security Branch and District police personnel in Ghari Awan, Gulshan Colony and Hassan Town

The district police have rounded up the 195 proclaimed offenders wanted by different police stations in connection with heinous crimes have been rounded up during March.

According to press release of the DPO, two gangs of dacoits have been smashed and 41 thieves, burglars and their ring-leaders have been arrested and stolen articles worth Rs. 3.3 million have been recovered from them during last month.

Moreover, the police have arrested 46 drug peddlers and 31 bootleggers and have seized 33 kgs charas, 1 kg heroin and 210 litres liquor from them. The police have also unearthed two working still and seized 29 shotguns, two rifles, 31 pistols, 1 carbine, 369 rounds of ammunition and registered cases against 33 accused under the Arms Act during last month.