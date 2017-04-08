LAHORE: Passing out parade of ninth batch of lady police officers was held today at Chung’s training college in Lahore.

According to details, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera was chief guest at the event who felicitated the passing out cadets and advised them to serve the nation and the country honestly.

While witnessing the parade, the chief guest said that training standard has improved in Pakistan.

Police have empowered the females by giving them training, he added.

On the other hand, as many as 330 lady police officers including 12 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel were passed out in the ceremony.