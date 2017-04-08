SADIQABAD-Poor system has let the sewage accumulated in streets of the Mazhar Fareed Colony which has literally kept the residents restricted to their houses.

Residents of the locality told this correspondent during a survey that the accumulated sewage is causing hurdles on the commuters' way, especially those who travel through the streets to offer prayers at mosques. They said that the sewage portrays the streets as ponds of dirty water that, they said, are not only breeding grounds of the mosquitoes but the stink, emit from the sewage, has also made the residents' days and nights restless.

The residents including Ashraf, Aslam, Usman Ali, Akram, Waqas and Ishaq demanded the TMC chairman to look into their matter and take effective steps for mitigating their woes.

MEDALS, CERTIFICATES AWARDED: The Defence Taekwondo Centre distributed medals and certificates to the students of different schools for having distinction in Taekwondo game here the other day.

A ceremony was also organised in this connection where renowned Taekwondo Instructor Shakil Yusuf was the chief guest.

Addressing the participants, Mr Shakil pointed out that martial art is a game for self-defence which develops self-confidence in a person. He said that the students should also learn the martial art with the formal education.

Later, he distributed medals and certificates to the players and congratulated them over their brilliant performance. Trade union election on April 20

AHMEDPUR EAST

The presidential elections of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Ahmedpur East for the period of 2017-19 will be held on April 20.

Anjuman Election Committee Chairman Mian Muhammad Yunus stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the candidates will receive nomination papers on April 6 while April 8 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of the nomination papers. He said that symbols will be allotted to all candidates on April 10 while polling will be held on April 20 from 9am to 12pm at Jinnah hall. Every candidate will have to pay Rs15,000 non-refundable fee for contesting the election, he added.