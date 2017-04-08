ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said addressing energy shortfall was the top priority of his government and expressed the hope that fast track construction of power projects would significantly help overcome the energy crisis.

Talking to Yan Zhiyong, chairman of Board of Directors and president of Power Construction Corporation of China who along with a delegation called on him the premier reiterated that Pakistan was fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "We thank Chinese ministries and institutions for their support in making the CPEC a reality," the prime minister said.

Nawaz said that the Government would extend full cooperation for early execution of the ongoing projects and invited Power China to explore investment opportunities in transmission lines and hydro power projects including water reservoirs and power generation components, according to a statement released by the PM House.

Zhiyong informed the prime minister that 100 young engineers from Pakistan had been trained in China on various power sector streams and they would now work on Port Qasim Power Project during its life of over 25 years. He said that Power China also intended to further impart training to Pakistani professionals as part of experience sharing and capacity building programme.

Zhiyong said that China-Pakistan cooperation would continue and the power projects would become a source of strengthened partnership between the two countries. The prime minister acknowledged support of Power China and said that Pakistan and China had "all-weather and time-tested" friendship based on mutual respect and trust.Chinese delegation included Power China Resources Chairman Sheng Yuming, Executive Vice President, Lyu Liushan and Executive Vice President Cai Bin. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and other senior officials.