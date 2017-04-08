ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has said that Afghanistan had destroyed the biometric system at the border.

Addressing Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit here on Friday, Janjua said Pakistan was playing a frontline role for peace in the world, and added the country had been offering sacrifices over the past four decades. The adviser said the Pak-Afghan border was very complex.

Janjua also dismissed the perception that Pakistan was a dangerous country at the centre of global terrorism.

Janjua said the perception being created was far from the reality and Pakistan’s true picture was not being presented adequately before the world. “The world thinks we are interfering in Afghanistan, our economy is damaged, we are playing a double-game regarding Taliban, Pakistan’s nuclear assets are not protected,” Janjua said.

In fact, “Pakistan is a beautiful country with countless honeymoon resorts”, he said.

Janjua said it was unfortunate that allegations had been levelled against Pakistan without ascertaining the facts. “Did Pakistan form Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” he asked.

He said General (retd) Raheel Sharif was a well-wisher of Iran and his possible role as chief of Saudi-led military coalition would not hurt Tehran’s interests.

Janjua said the former army chief’s decisions as head of the Saudi-led military coalition would not be against Iran or Saudi Arabia.

He said that, “the former COAS is not going as a Sunni army chief. He has good relations with Iran too.”

Janjua said the Iranian concerns would be addressed when General Raheel Sharif assumeed charge of the Islamic military alliance.

He said that Pakistan and its people had great love and affection for Iran, and General Raheel Sharif would not do anything, which was against the interests of Iran.

The national security adviser said that the appointment of General Raheel Sharif should not be linked with sectarianism.

The adviser said the United States was a superpower only because of Pakistan's sacrifices.

He pointed out at Pakistan’s role in countering Soviet invasion that helped the US become a superpower.

“If Pakistan did not stand against Russia, would Afghanistan still exist?” the adviser asked, and added that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was facing a “critical situation.”

He said that it was wrong to suggest that Pakistan supported the Taliban.

“It is said that Pakistan is supporting Taliban. If that is true then why are Pakistani Taliban fighting a war against us?”, the adviser said.

For peace in the region Pakistan is ready to work with everyone, he pointed out.

“Pakistan has invited India in [the] CPEC as well,” he said.

On Thursday, the adviser also briefed Stephan Hadley former US national security advisor about the developments in Afghanistan.

Janjua dilated upon the situation in Afghanistan including the process of reconciliation.

He apprised that this was one conflict that had not even concluded yet the forces had already been drawn down, which had not only weakened Afghanistan’s military capacity but had ushered us into a stalemate.

Janjua suggested that the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (the US, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan) needed to be reactivated immediately with the resolve to help the process of reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan would serve Pakistan and everyone in the region and the world.

Cooperative framework between Afghanistan and Pakistan in multiple areas that is political, diplomatic, military and intelligence and people-to-people contact would be helpful to improve the situation in Afghanistan.