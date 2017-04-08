The Pakistan Army, like every Pakistani, awaits a decision based on justice and merit in the ongoing Panama Leaks case, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet.

Response to Q on Panama in UK reported incomplete / out of context. Army, like every Pakistani awaits a decision based on justice and merit. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 8, 2017

He further added that his response following a question regarding Panama Leaks was reported incomplete and taken out of context.

The head of military's media wing had recently held a press briefing in London during Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to the United Kingdom.