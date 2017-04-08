MANDI BAHAUDDIN- The second phase of the 6th census will be started from April 25 in Mandi district and will continue till May 25.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali stated this at a meeting held here the other day. The army officers, assistant commissioners of all three tehsils, the Mandi DPO and the Local Governments Assistant Director attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the DC said that all the administrative and security arrangements have been made for safe and smooth conduct of the census. He informed the participants that the district has been divided into 1,410 blocks, 195 Circles and 23 charges. He said that 705 enumerators, 195 circle supervisors and 23 charge superintendents have been trained to carry out the census. One enumerator will be accompanied by an army soldier and will be responsible for counting houses and population of two blocks.

The DC said that the census staff will be placed in their respective allocated circles April 23 duly equipped with transport and other required equipment. A control room will be established at the district headquarters to carry out effective monitoring of the census.