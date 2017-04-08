TOBA TEK SINGH- Police registered a case on Friday on the complaint of Lahore CMH infection control officer Atiya Anwar against her husband and in-laws for theft.

The complainant informed the police in her FIR that she was married to Yaqub of Chak 92 JB some two months ago but differences developed between them. She also stated that her husband gave her intoxicating pills and when she became unconscious, Yaqub, his brother Abdul Rauf and other relatives stole her gold ornaments worth Rs600,000, cash of Rs170,000, her service card, CNIC and other valuables.

Now the accused had fled abroad.