OKARA: A construction company’s workers strangled a tractor owner to death allegedly to avoid the payment due against the company. According to the FIR (346/17) filed at Sadar police station, it was said Aslam of village WB/34 district Vehari had been earning livelihood with a Afzal & Co at village 53/2L in the south of the city. In April 5 night, the company’s clerk Ahmad Khan called on Aslam to remove the unloaded road stone from the trucks. As the tractor owner Aslam reached the site with tractor, Ahmad Khan along with other two accomplices overpowered Aslam and strangled him to death.