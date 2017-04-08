Khyber Agency: Eight Afghan citizens including children and women, who had entered Pakistan illegally, were deported to Afghanistan via Torkham border on Friday.

An official of the political administration said that the Afghan nationals were arrested by the security forces when they were crossing into Pakistan without legal documents through deserted and mountainous routes in Landi Kotal.

After thorough investigation by the security personnel, the detainees were deported and handed over to Afghan border security personnel at Torkham border. The forces official said that extra security measures had been initiated on the bordering areas.–Ahmad Nabi

Meanwhile, two ice smugglers were apprehended by the administration at Charwazagai area, Pak-Afghan highway, tehsil Landi Kotal on Friday.

Tehsildar Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand told that the Khasadar personnel were busy on routine duties when during search 15 sachets of ice were recovered from two drug pushers. The two criminals identified as Abdullah and Amir were arrested and sent to lockup for investigation.