ISLAMABAD:- Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that electoral reforms bill will be introduced in the National Assembly and Senate next week. In an interview, he said draft bill on electoral reforms will be approved from the Parliament before the coming fiscal budget 2017-18. He said that the Committee was reviewing more proposals regarding electoral reforms. He said that the Sub-Committee on electoral reforms will complete its work by Wednesday in this regard.–NNI

Ishaq Dar said the govt is trying to complete census according to schedule.