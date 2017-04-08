RAWALPINDI - The 13-member media delegation from Afghanistan currently on visit to Pakistan, on Monday visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), where Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor gave detailed briefing about Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Director General ISPR also shared details of the meeting of Afghan Defence Attache at United Kingdom (UK) with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his recent visit to the UK.

He shared with them quotes of the COAS, who during the meeting had said "Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am for every Pakistani. Terrorists are our common enemy."

The visiting media delegation included journalists representing renowned Afghan media outlets. The delegation had already visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of States and Frontrier Regions, Ministry of Commerce, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Headquarters Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and National Security Division.

The aim of the visit was to let Afghan Media know efforts being made by Pakistan on war against terrorism which is common threat to both brotherly countries.

During the Afghan Media delegation visit to ISPR, representatives of Pakistani media were also present.

The visit is expected to enable the visiting media-men to have better understanding of Pakistan's perspective and efforts for bringing about peace and stability in the region for onward sharing in Afghan media.

It was concluded that menace of terrorism has affected both the countries which necessitated the need for having greater cooperation based on mutual trust rather than blame game.

APP