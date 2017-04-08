LAHORE - On account of a review petition filed by two former top army officers, the FIA has not been able to finalise the Asghar Khan case of money distribution among senior politicians by an intelligence agency despite the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan some five years back to complete the probe promptly.

The Asghar Khan case happened some 27 years ago in 1990-92 when millions of rupees were distributed among the politicians by the ISI to prevent the PPP from winning the elections.

In 1996, Air Marshal (r) Asghar Khan wrote a letter to the then chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Nasim Hassan Shah, against former Army Chief General Mirza Aslam Beg, former ISI chief Lt-Gen Asad Durrani and Younis Habib, a banker, about the unlawful disbursement of public money and its misuse for political purposes.

The Supreme Court, in its detailed verdict in November 2012, directed the FIA to probe the case quickly, but the former army chief and the ex-ISI chief filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the decision, due to which the FIA was unable to finalise the investigation report.

Now when more than 20 years have passed, the case is not likely to reach its logical conclusion because of the complexities involved in it.

An FIA investigator said, “We have interviewed the accused falling in our ambit, but the case cannot make any headway until the apex court decides the fate of the review petitions filed by the former army chief and the ex-ISI chief who are also among the accused in the case”.

It merits mentioning here that the Punjab FIA has completed probe against former federal minister Syeda Abida Hussain, Javed Hashmi, ex-Punjab governor Mustafa Khar, journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi and others.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also among the alleged recipients of the money, but he has vehemently refuted the allegation. The Supreme Court had ordered investigation into the matter during the PPP regime, which failed to make any headway.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, a couple of days back in a letter written to the FIA chief, sought details of the investigations conducted so far in the case. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, in a letter to FIA Director General Amlaish Khan, requested the agency to provide details of the investigations. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, in its 141-page order, had asked the FIA to probe the issue.

It merits mentioning here that several main characters, including Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Benazir Bhutto, ex-Interior Minister major general (r) Naseerullah Babar and a key witness, Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, have passed away. General (r) Aslam Beg has touched 85.

Senior lawyer SM Zafar says the review petition against the direction of the SC in the case cannot create any legal hurdle in the way of the probe being carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency. He says the SC should take notice of this inordinate delay in the probe so that the real culprits could be brought to justice.

“The SC should be approached for early findings and action against the accused because it is already too late,” the lawyer says.

AMRAIZ KHAN