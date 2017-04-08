VEHARI-The government is introducing modern trends in policing in accordance with requirements of the current era, MNA Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais said.

Addressing a meeting held here, he praised the efforts made by Vehari DPO Umer Saeed Malik to maintain law and order in the district.

On the occasion, the DPO briefed the participants about law and order condition in the district and the police steps for crime eradication. He pointed out that the cops should treat the citizens politely to bridge the gap between the police and the common man. The officers should also treat their subordinates in a polite manner to keep the police stations' environment friendly, he stressed. He informed that the policemen are being recruited on merit to overcome the staff shortage, adding that records of the police stations are also being computerised. "IT centre is about to be completed and front desks at the police stations are being monitored through CCTV cameras," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, lawmakers and heads of all the state-run departments attended the meeting.

FAMILY PLANNING WEEK: Dwellers of Vehari started observing family planning week from yesterday. In this connection, a walk was organised which started from Municipal Committee office to the Vehari Press Club. Vehari DC Ali Akbar Bhatti, Family Planning DO Rao Rashid Hafeez, DD Social Akhtar Azhar, DMO Khizr Hayat Bhatti and District Emergency Officer Dr Abir attended the walk.

On the occasion, the DC pointed out that increasing population is the main reason behind poverty in the country. He said that there are only 44 family planning centres for 3 million population in Vehari district. He urged the government to take effective steps to control population of the country so that the resources could be divided equally among all the citizens.