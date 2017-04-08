GUJRANWALA/KAMALIA-Federal Minister for Trade Khuram Dastgir Khan said that the government was not afraid of the court decision in the Panama case because the hands of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family are clean.

Inaugurating the first phase of Aziz signal free flyover at Gujranwala, he said the expected decision would increase the greatness of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Khuram Dastgir said that the present government was doing its best to complete the development projects throughout the country. The nation is aware of the performance of the government, he said and added that and the PML-N will again come to power after next general election in 2018.

He said that all the available resources are being utilised by the government to improve the living standard of the people. He said that the government had focused on resolution of traffic problems with completion of signal-free flyover.

ACCIDENT: A man was crushed to death by a van at Qilla Didar Singh Gujranwala. Rafiq, 55, was going on motorcycle when near Qilla Didar Singh a Toyota van ran over him, resultantly Rafiq died on the spot.

Another PML-N leaders said despite inheriting worst financial and law and order condition, the government succeeded in overcoming the crises the public was faced with.

PML-N leader Iftikhar Patwari stated while talking media here the other day.

He said that the government had to deal with severe political and financial issues when it came to power but it never forgot to serve the public.

He said that power shortage has been decreasing gradually. "About 16,000 mega watts of power have been added to the national grid," he informed, adding the power usage has increased to 22,000 MW. Similarly, around 1,500 cases of terrorism were resolved during the period.

On the occasion, he pointed out that Pakistanis are united and determined to make Pakistan a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

COMPLAINT: A Sialkot-based arms licence holder is suffering great ordeal in getting the official error rectified in his computerised arms licence issued by the Nadra authorities.

Lawyer Zulfiqar Ahmed of Mianapura-Dara Araayiaan Sialkot city had applied for the computerization of his arms licence. He said that the Nadra issued him his computerised arms licence (No. 3525915665 NBP) for his pistol 30 bore. He said that the Nadra officials had made a big mistake in the licence with expiry date 31-12-2016 and date of issuance 06-03-2017.

He told the newsmen that he has been visiting the Nadra offices and district administration offices repeatedly for the correction of this mistake. He said that the officials were reluctant to correct the mistake. He has demanded early rectification of the mistake in his arms license.