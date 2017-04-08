ISLAMABAD: Prayer leader of the grand mosque of Kaaba, Imam Muhammad Salih Bin Ibrahim, called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday at his official residence to deliberate over varying challenges the Muslim world is facing.

During their meeting in the capital, the Imam thanked the premier for the warm welcome he received in Pakistan, according to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing.

Elements sowing discord ‘to get no pardon’

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have become closer and stronger and that the people of both countries have a lot of respect for each other.

The premier told the Imam that the people of Pakistan attach great religious and spiritual attachment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to the location of the Holy Kaaba.

Islam conveys the message of love, peace, patience, forgiveness and respect for humanity and it is the need of the time to spread this message across the world, insisted the prime minister.

Prime Minister Nawaz urged religious leaders and scholars to unanimously counter negative propaganda being wrongly portrayed against Islam.

Habeebullah al Bokhari, the acting ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Minister for Religious Affairs and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Imam-e-Kaaba urges unity among Muslims

The Imam-e-Kaaba recently led the Friday prayers at a congregation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) at Azakhel area in Nowshera district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Delivering the Friday sermon, Muhammad Salih Bin Ibrahim warned that elements creating rifts and promoting sectarianism in Islam will not find absolution in the hereafter.