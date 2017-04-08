Defence analyst Zaid Hamid has accused Imran Khan of insulting the “sacrifices of our martyrs” by claiming that Pakistan participated in the Afghan War for US dollars.

In a gathering Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had said “For the sake of dollars, we produced jihadis in the ’80s for Afghan war, then again for dollars, we fought against jihadis after 9/11.”

In a talk show on a Private TV channel Zaid Hamid strongly condemned Imran Khan.

“We did not fight jihad in Afghanistan for dollars. (Imran Khan) has said something very foolish.”

Hamid claimed that during the war the whole Muslim world stood by Pakistan, including Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“Nearly 1.5 million people embraced martyrdom, he has insulted them. Russia was destroyed because of us. Central Asia and Eastern Europe gained independence too.”

Zaid Hamid also said the statement is like saying “Quaid-e-Azam was an agent of the British and with their help he made Pakistan.”

In the 80s Pakistan and US joined hands to defeat the USSR in Afghanistan. It took nearly ten years to push USSR out of the region. The fall of the Soviet Empire gave birth to Russia and created many new sovereign states in the Eastern bloc.