ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should focus on the development of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa instead of levelling baseless allegations against the federal government.

In a statement, she said that Imran Khan was promoting negative politics in the country and was continuously targeting national institutions.

Aurangzeb asked Imran Khan to spend time among his voters instead of doing politics on Panama leaks and to stop “misguiding” the nation.

She said that PTI demanded accountability of prime minister and his family, but the PTI-led government in KP had closed the door of accountability in the province.

Aurangzeb suggested him to reopen the office of KP Ehtesab Commission for the accountability of KP’s corrupt politicians who belong to the PTI.

She said that Imran Khan’s politics were only based on lies and that he had introduced negative politics in the country.





Our Staff Reporter