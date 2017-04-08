QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday asked Baloch separatists to come down from mountains, adding India was misguiding and using them.

Addressing a public gathering in Jaffarabad, former-president Asif Zardari said, “Those who are on mountains should know that India is misguiding them and the insurgency has only resulted in deaths of loved ones,” he added. He asked the misguided friends to see the state of Indian Muslims where they are being tortured and martyred for just cow slaughter. “Indian brutalities have crossed every limit in occupied Kashmir, but in Balochistan our friends are being misguided,” he lamented.

Criticising the PML-N government on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the PPP co-chairman said people had reservations and grievances, but the ruling regime was not trying to revisit the multi-billion project. “The CPEC projects belong to the entire Pakistan, and the people of Balochistan must benefit from them,” Zardari said. He clarified, “All the areas of Pakistan, including Balochistan, have equal rights to benefit from them.”

“We will also climb up mountains with the youth if any injustice is done to Balochistan in the ongoing census,” Zardari said. He regretted democracy in the country does not exist in its purest form and will take many years to improve the situation. “Some friends frequently ask me why I did not become premier. Who empowered the parliament and gave identity to Pashtoons?” said the ex-President.

The PPP co-chairman, reiterating his determination for serving Balochistan, said he could not get a chance to deliver much to the Baloch people during the last PPP tenure, but promised to make all-out efforts for the province if his party came to power. He said Balochistan is the most fertile province of the country, but it requires the proper use of water by constructing canals. He said all canals of the province would be cemented.

Talking of water blockade threats by India, Zardari his party had other options. “We will arrange water for Balochistan from Central Asia. The province is replete with natural resources and has a lot of opportunities for development,” he said.

He offered Baloch leaders to form coalition government with PPP in the province after the next elections. The ex-President sought their help and cooperation for Balochistan’s development.

Asif Zardari told the people of the province that they will get their due share from its every natural resource. PPP will bring prosperity in the entire province. The PPP co-chairman remarked, “I love Balochistan as much as I love Pakistan. I got recognition from Sindh, but I am among the Baloch.”

The former President said Balochistan has vast investment opportunities and the locals should benefit from it. Asif Ali Zardari said Balochistan enjoys a great strategic importance. “I assure you that the province has a bright future for being rich in natural resources, the biggest province in the country and having geographical importance in the region,” he said.

He went on saying the province in the recent years has witnessed insurgency and bloodshed as some people had moved to mountains with arms.

He concluded his speech by thanking the local people for their hospitality and the arrangements made in his honour.

