Two civilians were injured in unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tandar sector on Saturday afternoon, said a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO).

"We deplore Indian targeting of civilians," said the FO statement.

The statement added that the international community should "note targeting of civilians by Indian and its actions that endanger regional peace".

FO statement named the injured civilians as Sania and Nasir.