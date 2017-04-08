SIALKOT-International health conference titled “Medicon 2017” began under the auspices of Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot (KMSMC) here on Friday.

The chairman of KMSMC Board of Management was the chief guest. Senior doctors from across Pakistan are attending the national health conference.

Khawaja Safdar Medical College Principal Dr Zafar Ali said that the conference was providing unique opportunities for the doctors and medical students to share their experiences and views and to learn from each other.

On the first day of the national moot, the scientific sessions on medicine and allied, paediatrics, surgery and allied, Gynae, eye, ENT, cardiology, medical education and psychiatry were held.

Doctors delivered detailed lectures with comprehensive presentations about the latest research in medical and health fields. Fifteen workshops of doctors and the medical students were also held during Medicon 2017. Speakers delivered lectures about the latest technologies of medical treatment especially on Audiology Orientation, Neonatal Resuscitation, Infection Control, Developmental Paediatrics, Knee Replacement Surgery, Endoscopy, Gynae, Eye, ENT, Liver Biopsy, Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Perinatal Diagnosis and Research Methodology.

They stressed a need for educating the people about conducting screening tests of hearing of the newly born babies. They also asked the government to ensure early start of an awareness programmes about the test of newborns, initiating the much needed training of the lady health visitors (LHVs) at the district and tehsil levels to motivate the people in this regard.

During the moot, the senior and junior doctors were urged to adopt the latest research and get maximum benefits of the advanced medical technologies for promoting international standard medical education. Medicon 2017 will end on April 9.