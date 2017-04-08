Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) policeman Waseem Sajjad who assaulted an elderly man has been suspended by the IG Police, reported Waqt News.

The video of Sajjad went viral in which he can be seen kicking and beating an old man during a public gathering of JUI-F.

According to details IG KP saw the video on social media ordered DPO of Iza Khel to present an inquiry report within 24 hours. After receiving the report, the notification of cop's immediate termination was issued.

IG Mehsood stated that police is there to serve people and any mistreatment with people is not acceptable.