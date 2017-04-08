Ten militants affiliated with the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), including Mall Road blast facilitators, were killed in a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) encounter in Lahore today.

According to CTD officials, security forces were taking Lahore Blast facilitator, Anwar-ul-Haq, and other arrested militants to seize weapons and explosives, when they were attacked by militants near Ring Road Lahore in the early hours of today.

Due to timely response by the police and CTD, all militants including Haq, Abdullah, Imam Shah, Atta-ur-Rehman and Irfan Khan were killed.

Haq was arrested by police after Februray 13, Lahore Mall Road Blast in which at least 15 were killed and over 80 injured.

He pleaded guilty about facilitating the suicide bomber.

Haq was originally from Bajaur Agency and had been living in Lahore for the past 10 years.