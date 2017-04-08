An anguished man killed his wife and two minor sons for honour with repeated attacks of the hammers and wooden sticks on their heads in his house at village Gujj-Satrah, Daska tehsil here Saturday.

They were sleeping there when the accused Muhammad Latif, 45, allegedly started crushing their heads with heavy hammers and wooden sticks and killed Alia Bibi, 35, and two minor sons Abdullah, 7, and Sami Ullah, 5, on the spot for honour.

Police said that the accused fled away from the spot after locking the house by leaving the dead bodies there.

Daska police said that the victim Alia Bibi was the second wife of the accused, as he had conducted his second marriage with her because his first wife was infertile.

Accused Muhammad Latif is a mason by profession.

Police said that the accused Muhammad Latif had a suspicion about his second wife Alia Bibi of having developed illicit relations with a youth in the village. Thus, he killed her and his two minor sons for honour.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.