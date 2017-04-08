PESHAWAR:- Brigadier (retd) Farooq Naser Awan on Friday assumed the charge of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) director general. Awan said that under his supervision, NAB KP would deal with the culprits with iron hands. He expressed these views at a ceremony while taking charge of the post. He said that beside enforcement, the focus will be on awareness and prevention aspect to control corruption with the help of civil society and academia.–Staff Reporter