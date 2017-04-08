QUETTA - At least nine passengers, including two women, were killed and 26 others injured when a speeding bus, coming from Karachi, fell into a deep ravine in the jurisdiction of Mastung near Lak Pass on Friday morning.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Mastung at around 7am. Frontier Corps Balochistan launched rescue operation and shifted all the dead bodies and the wounded to Mastung hospitals and Civil Hospital Quetta in Edhi ambulances and other vehicles.

“We received nine bodies and 26 wounded of Mastung incident. The injured have been shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta,” Dr Waseem Baig, the spokesman for the hospital, told The Nation. He added all the wounded had been admitted to the trauma centre. The condition of five wounded was reported to be critical.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives. He directed the authorities concerned to extend best healthcare services to the victims. Health Secretary Asmatullah Kakar visited Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta, and directed the MS to provide the best possible health care services to the injured.

Those killed in the accident were Haji Abdullah Jan s/o Allahdad from Loralai, Sayedullah s/o Muhammad Sayed from Pishin, Lal Muhammad s/o Gohar Khan from Kharan, Ghulam Muhammad s/o Shah Dost from Mastung, Zahid Hussain, a policeman from Dera Allahyar, Habibullah s/o Musa and Riaz Ahmed s/o Khan Muhammad from Awaran and Zarina Bibi d/o Rehmat and Hassina d/o Rehmat from Mashkail.