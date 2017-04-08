Islamabad - Hours before his retirement, Auditor General of Pakistan Rana Assad Amin issued transfer and posting orders of several officers on Friday.

“None of the officials was transferred or posted as a punishment as usually this kind of action at the 11th hour is taken to appease friends,” an official of the AGP said requesting anonymity.

The official said that though Amin was going to retire on April 8, since it was a holiday on Saturday, he retired a day earlier.

Earlier a press statement said that AGP Rana Assad Amin has ordered transfer and posting of PA&AS officers.

According to it, Masood Akhtar Sherwani, currently posted as Deputy Military Accountant General, has been transferred and posted as Director General Audit; Muhammad Ajmal Gondal has been posted as Chief Controller Military Accounts, GHQ, Rawalpindi; Ahmed Taimoor Nasir, currently posted as Director General (HRM) at DAGP, is transferred and posted as Deputy Military Accountant General.

Similarly, Adnan Rafique who has been repatriated from deputation to NSPP Lahore is posted as Director General (HRM) at DAGP; Syed Turab Hyder is transferred and posted as Chief Accounts Officer Pakistan Post Office Department, Islamabad; Sammer Ahmed presently posted as Deputy Director (Accounts), Pakistan Post Office Lahore, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director Audit, Customs and Petroleum Lahore. The services of Zulfiqar Khan, presently posted as Director Audit, Federal Government Islamabad, are placed at the disposal of Office of Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad.