ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was informed on Friday that it was not possible to overcome the energy deficit “so early”, as there would be almost 5,000 MWs of power shortage over the months to come.

The government expects that this year in summers, power demand would increase by 1,000 MWs over the last year’s demand of 23,000 MWs and will go up to 24,000MWs, officials of the Ministry of Water and Power said, while briefing the National Standing Committee on Water and Power.

The National Assembly Committee met here with Arshad Khan Laghari in the chair. The committee was further informed that last year the generation had touched the highest power generation of 17,400MWs, while the demand was 23,000MWs.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Power Omer Rasul said that the government was vigorously working on power projects and by end of this year there would be an addition of around 1,300MW to the national grid, but at the same time the demand was also increasing. Right now there is generation of around 11,000 to 12,000MWs, while demand is around 17,000MWs.

Omer Rasul said that right now, there was no major power addition; however before June 2017 some small addition will be made to the system.

In April, shortfall will be on average 5,000MWs, however, before Ramazan, in the month of May around 1,200 to 1,300 megawatts would be added to the system, he said. This year, load shedding would be less than last year.

There is scheduled power outage of four hours in urban areas and six hours in rural areas, Rasul said.

By September-October this year, there will be some major additions under the CPEC project, he said and added “we will be able to get the breakeven.”

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain, while briefing the committee said that there was about 100,000MWs of hydropower generation capacity in Pakistan, but so far the country had installed capacity of only 7,000MWs in this sector.

He further said that under construction 969MWs of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project’s first unit would start generation by February-end 2018, second unit in mid-March and third and fourth units would be completed in April 2018, and so the entire four units would give 969MWs to the grid.

Regarding 1,410 MWs of Tarbela-IV extension, Hussain said that its first unit would be completed by end of December 2017, whereas its other two units would be completed in high water flow season in 2018. First unit of 108MWs of Golen Gol Hydropower Project will start generation in December this year, while overall completion of this project is scheduled in August 2018.

The issue of land acquisition for Dasu Hydropower Project has been resolved.

Two contracts of about Rs180 billion have also been awarded for main civil works of the project. “By end of May, we are starting work on the project.”

Interestingly, last month WAPDA secured Rs144 billion for Dasu project and signed a local debt financing agreement with consortium of major local banks led by Habib Bank.

This agreement is considered the biggest single loan agreement for any public entity in country’s history.

The WAPDA chairman further said that on financing 4,500MWs Diamer-Basha Dam, international donors had linger on for almost a decade, “we need water, while international donors have been exploiting us, and they are not financing those projects that resolve our water shortage issue.”

He said that the government had now decided to construct the dam from its own resources and to award the contract for main works of the dam by end of 2017 and start work on it.

Replying to a question, he said that under the CPEC, only thermal power projects were being financed, and not hydel power projects.

Additional Secretary Omer Rasul however added that after July this year, Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC would meet to discuss around 4,000MWs of hydropower projects in Pakistan and Diamer-Basha project was on top of the list.

The WAPDA chairman further said that the Kachhi Canal Project was being completed in a phased manner.

Phase-I will irrigate 72,000 acres of land after its completion in the far-flung and backward areas of Dera Bugti District in Balochsitan – 55,000 acres by end August 2017 and another 17,000 acres by end December this year.

Construction on 18.9MWs of Kurram-Tangi Dam (Stage-I) in North Waziristan has commenced last month.

Fawad Yousafzai