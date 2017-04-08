An impressive passing out parade of 1500 jail wardens was held here at Pakistan Rangers Academy on completion of their military training. Punjab Minister for Prisons Ahmed Yar Hinjra was the chief guest on the occasion.

The minister congratulated wardens on achieving high standard in military training. He said imparting military training to security staff of jails was felt as need of the hour to deal with security threats.

He added now the jail wardens must be skillful in handling sophisticated weapons, machine guns and commando techniques to deal with terrorists.

He said it was a great pleasure that the military training had raised wardens equal to soldiers in status.

Earlier the minister reviewed the smartly turned out parade and awarded prizes to wardens winning top positions in different fields of military training.

He also awarded cash prizes of Rs 70,000 to top four wardens of the batch from his pocket. Regarding pay structure, the minister said jail security staff would get what Punjab Police was receiving.

The minister thereafter visited district jail and inspected inmate lines, cook houses and jail hospital.