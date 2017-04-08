GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has disclosed that a PC-I has been prepared for the construction of the Gilgit-Ghizer Expressway at an estimated cost of Rs1.35 billion.

Presiding over a meeting on Friday, he said that development projects had been launched in all districts. In this regard, he directed Works Department secretary to start work on G-B’s highways under Phase-II while ensuring quality and standard in construction. Officials of the Works Department were further directed to ensure timely and transparent completion of all projects.

He also assured that work on roads from Judicial Complex to Public Chowk would soon begin and that they were seeking services of reputable consultants for the renovation of roads and highways.

Rehman further directed all concerned authorities to start working on the Astore Valley road, Chotiyan Bypass, River Board, and a road from Hailay chowk to Ghaznavi Chowk as quickly as possible.

He also demanded that detailed drafting and engineering planning be carried out to make these projects durable, noting that several projects in the past had been left incomplete due to poor planning.

The chief minister said that reforms introduced in the Works Department had improved its overall performance while a policy for restructuring other institutions in the region was underway.

Apart from the construction of roads, Rehman said that all filtration plants in the region would be activated to provide clean drinking water to the people.

The CM further said that they had made an agreement with the government of Pingyang in Zhejiang, China, for the promotion of technical education.

Rehman demanded that the Works secretary devises a comprehensive plan to remove encroachment in Gilgit.