MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the international community, United Nations and other human rights organisations to perform their due role for ensuring early settlement of Kashmir issue.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the members of British Parliament who called on him in the state's capital town late Thursday. The British parliamentary delegation was comprised of Mr Nee Gill Headliston, Mr Mark Paosay, Mr Henry Smith, Mr Metheu Offerd, Mr Rolsten and Pakistan-origin Abdul Rehman Chishti. AJK Minister for Health D Najeeb Naqi, Minister for Information and Tourism Mushtaq Minhas and senior officials of the AJK government were also present on this occasion.

Highlighting the plight of the population of Indian occupied Kashmir, the prime minister underlined that the Indian occupational forces are targeting the innocent Kashmiris, engaged in the peaceful struggle for freedom. India, he further said, had thrust draconian black laws to suppress Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for freedom in the occupied state.

Haider stated that New Delhi was blatantly committing war crimes through inflicting the reign of state terrorism in the occupied valley with motives to suppress Kashmiris’ voice for freedom. The prime minister emphasised for early settlement of Kashmir issue to wipe out poverty, ignorance and starvation besides for emergence of everlasting and durable peace in South Asia.

He said that the regional peace in South Asia has been put on stake only because of the stubborn approach and constant skip from the settlement of Kashmir issue by India. Haider pointed out that dangers of war between two nuclear arch rivals were hovering because of the inordinate delay in settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir problem.

Lashing out at the Indian prime minister for his hard-lined policies in the region, he said that fanatic Modi is the man of extremism enriched with the approach of subversion and terrorism. “Modi’s past is extremely stained as he dipped his hands with the blood of the innocent minorities including the Muslims the main minority community in India. Haider described Indian Prime Minister Modi as the Hitler of 21st century.

The AJK prime minister said that the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir were engaged in their peaceful struggle for the accomplishment of their birth right to self-determination. He said that the martyrdom of young Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani in July last year infused a new spirit in the ongoing struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke. He said that valiant Kashmiris were responding to the Indian bullets with the stone pelting with their open chest.

The prime minister said since India was constantly scared of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom, it had turned 1,400 km long line of control into an iron wall with the ulterior motives to turn LoC into a permanent border. The AJK PM categorically declared that internationally acknowledged Line of Control could never be turned into a permanent border nor India could succeed in it nefarious designs.