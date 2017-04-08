HAFIZABAD-The dwellers of Darbar Road, Babban Bukhari, Habib Gunj and adjacent localities protested against the indifferent attitude of the district and local administration for not resurfacing the road which has developed serious potholes and depressions.

They added that during rain, water gets accumulated and creates problems for the motorists not to speak of the pedestrians. They said that due to non-desilting of open drains, choking of sewerage system and low level of about 100 yards portion of the road, the inhabitants of the area face many problems and the road has become impassable for them. They called upon the city and district administration to take pity on them and resolve their four-year-old problem.

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers of Hafizabad-Vanike called upon the district administration to ensure early metalling of the road which is in pitiable condition for the past two years.

Meanwhile, a young villager was knocked down by a speeding truck on Pindi Bhattian road near Jalalpur Bhattian.

According to police source, Saifullah son of Allah Ditta was on way to nearby village on a bike when a recklessly driven truck hit his bike as a result of which he died on the spot. The police have arrested the truck driver.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: The government will procure 775,000 bags of 100kg wheat at 19 procurement centres in the district at the rate of Rs1,300 per 40kg.

Zonal Head PASSCO Tariq Rashid said that empty sacks (bardana) will be provided for the growers at 9 token centres from April 20 and small growers would be given preference.

In this connection a meeting of district Heads was held under the chairmanship of Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich where the DC directed the PASSCO personnel to provide all sorts of facilities including provision of chairs, drinking water and overhead shelter at the token are procurement centres being set up in the district. The DC directed the officials of PASSCO to ensure distribution of bardana and procurement of wheat in transparent manner and warned that corruption and indifference towards growers particularly small growers would not be tolerated and the defaulters would face music.

The Zonal Head PASSCO told the meeting that as stock of wheat for the past two years is lying in the godowns hence the PASSCO has not increased procurement targets this year. He further told the meeting that 6 token centres are being set up in Hafizabad tehsil while three in Pindi Bhattian tehsil where empty sacks would be provide through draw of ballots while 10 procurement centres are being set up in Hafizabad tehsil and 9 in Pindi Bhattian tehsil and the interests of growers particularly small growers would be fully protected to save them from the middlemen. The meeting was attended among others by District President Kisan Board Amanullah Chatha, ACs Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian and project Manager of PASSCO.

Meanwhile, the District Development Committee has approved 152 uplift schemes costing Rs530.7 million to be carried out under the Prime Minister’s National Development Programme. The projects are aimed at providing basic amenities for the masses. The approval of these schemes was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani.

The meeting was attended by the officers of different national development departments.

Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Saeed gave the details and the technical aspects of the development schemes. It was informed that the 39 schemes of roads in different localities will cost Rs210 million while 106 schemes of soling of different streets will cost Rs300 million.