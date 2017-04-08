ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from contesting the upcoming by-polls in Chakwal as it has failed to hold intra-party elections.

On March 31, the ECP had declared that the PTI was not eligible to be allotted an election symbol, as it had failed to hold intra-party election, for any upcoming election.

The ECP said in statement that a candidate with the party’s ticket can contest any upcoming by-election as an independent candidate but not on the party’s election symbol of a cricket bat.

"The PTI was due to hold intra-party elections on March 23. Due to its failure to do so, the PTI is no longer eligible to contest the by-elections in Chakwal," the statement reads.

The statement added that the party might not be able to take part in any elections till they acted in accordance with the Election Laws 2017 and held intra-party elections.

The ECP is monitoring all parties to ensure that the code of conduct issued by the commission is not violated, the statement said.

Notices have been issued to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazlur Rehman for violating the code, the ECP said.

Minister of Railways Saad Rafique and Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali have also been summoned by the commission in reference to violating the code, the statement added.

The statement also said that the commission had completed audit of the statement of assets of 320 National Assembly members, adding that notices had been issued to 85.

It was reported earlier that the PTI core committee had postponed intra-party elections owing to the ongoing Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.

The committee wanted to hold intra-party polls after general elections in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued schedule for local government by-elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers on 17th and 18th of this month.

The process of scrutiny will be completed between 24th and 26th of this month. Polling will be held on the 17th of next month.

Our Staff Reporter