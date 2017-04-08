Journalist Reham Khan says she stands by her words while responding to the reaction over her statement regarding women in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Reham Khan, who is also an ex-wife of the PTI chief Imran Khan, had lambasted the party over the treatment of youth and women while talking to the media few days ago.

She had said: “If PTI had any fear of God, girls from respectable families would have been a part of your party.”

In a livestream on Facebook she said, “Media has distorted by comments.

Different statements were stitched together to create this controversy. Coming from a media organization I know how this works.”

Regarding the statements she said, “I stand by what I said that day. Our 3 major parties are not democratic in true sense. It’s very unfair how the youth works for you on ground but you never see them on stage.”

Young girls and women complain to me that we can’t sit with these people.”

Reham Khan also spoke about the complaints of ladies.

“There is no merit within these parties. Even hard working ladies should be given proper positions in party. But the fact cannot be ignored that ladies are harassed too. I often get messages from ladies who are very dedicated to their work. They complain to me regarding sexual harassment in the party, especially in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

She had also said: “PTI’s vision is separate from mine.”