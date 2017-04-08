PESHAWAR - Saudi Arabia yesterday said it won’t ever leave Pakistan alone in any trouble as the two states have deep-rooted ties which are based on the common faith of their people.

Addressing a gathering on the centennial celebrations of JUI-F in Nowshera, Saudi minister for religious affairs Sheikh Saleh bin Abdul Aziz said no nation can tolerate violence and terrorism.

He said the KSA-led military alliance is for the protection and triumph of Islam, and for the elimination of the enemies of Muslims. He said this alliance will respond to all threats to Islam and fight against all those coming in the way of Muslims.

The minister said Saudis and Pakistanis are brothers and both are one to protect Islam and its holy places [situated in Saudi Arabia].

Congratulating Fazl over the centennial celebrations, the minister praised Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s efforts in "protecting the faith of Muslims in the sub-continent".

Earlier, Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Ibrahim, who is also in Pakistan to participate in the celebrations, led the Friday prayers in Aza Khel Park and delivered the sermon. He said Islam is a religion of peace and love. He emphasised that the path to salvation lies only in following the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Allah has made this Ummah the best nation for the purpose to upholding justice and tolerance, and teaching of Islam - which is the religion of peace and harmony,” he remarked.

The Imam advised the Muslims to desist from sectarianism and forge unity in their ranks. He also prayed for the Muslims suffering in Syria, Palestine and other parts of the world.

He said he has come from KSA with best wishes from Khadimain-e-Harman-e-Sharifain, a title adopted by Saudi rulers.

The religious leader, who is a symbol of unity and is revered by Muslims like a pope in Christianity, said that Pakistan is a democracy now and its economy has strengthened. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would work together for the betterment of Muslims.

JUI-F Ameer Fazlur Rehman, in his address, welcomed the international guests and delegations of Ulema from 52 Islamic countries who are participating in event. He said that it was a historical day for JUI-F. “Today we have united to convey a message of peace and brotherhood to the international community,” he added.

Fazl said that divergence from divine teachings was the major reason for chaos and terrorism in the world. He laid stress on international efforts to get Kashmir and other such regional issues solved for lasting peace in the world.

He urged world leaders to follow the divine teachings and adhere to the principle of morality and humanity to maintain peace and stability in the world.

He called for a ban on non-governmental organisations working in the country on what he termed “foreign agenda”.

Yesterday was the first day of the JUI-F religious congregation and several leaders have promised to attend the three-day congregation. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have also expressed their willingness to participate in the JUI-F centennial celebrations.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the congregation as heavy contingent of police and 25,000 volunteers are performing their duties. To avert any untoward incident, 700 closed-circuit television cameras have also been installed at the venue.

According to the JUI-F Information Secretary Abdul Jalil, four million people are expected to attend the event.

NADER BUNERI/agencies