ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directives for the federal government to ban quacks, witch doctors, sorcerers and Aamils from playing with the lives of gullible people in the name of faith healing and exorcism.

Insaaf Welfare Trust Chairman Dr Mohammad Aslam Khaki on Friday filed the petition making the federation through the ministry of law and justice, chief secretaries of all four provinces, chairmen of the Pakistan Press Council and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority as respondents.

The petitioner contended that such practices (exorcism and attempted expulsion of a supposed evil spirit from a person) should be banned until permitted and licensed by the regulatory authority. He further prayed that the respondents may be directed to legislate for regulating the practice of psychological or spiritual treatment by a Pir or an Aamil or a magician.

The petitioner said that there was serious concern among the people regarding the menace of treatment of innocent, illiterate men and women by fake Pirs, Aamils and the magicians etc in the name of spiritual treatment or faith healing.

The petitioner contended that these fake quacks, Pirs and Aamils have no knowledge of Shariah and play with the health and lives of the gullible people.

The petitioner said that recently at a shrine in Sargodha a fake Pir killed more than 20 people in the name of spiritual treatment. He said under Article 9 of the Constitution it was the responsibility of the state to protect the lives of its citizens. “Every method of treatment must be regulated by the state in terms of the qualification and professional competence of a therapist like a doctor, homoeopath and Tibb (Hakim).”

He prayed that the Pakistan Press Council be directed to issue a direction to the print media not to print or publish or place advertisements about such spiritual treatments or any such practice by any Pir, Aamil or a magician.

The PEMRA be asked to direct TV channels not to telecast any programme or air an advertisement promoting such type of treatment and practices.

The petitioner said that the government has already established the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council for regulation of allopathic method of treatment, the Homeopathic Council (for homoeopathic) and the Council for Tibb (for Tabib/Hakim) method of treatment.

“But no such regulatory body has been set up by the government for the regulation, registration and supervision of spiritual or magic treatment by quacks, which results in wastage of money and lives.