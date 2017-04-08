MIRPUR (AJK)-State-run Special Communications Organisation (SCO) is all set to provide latest internet services here soon.

It has conducted successful experiment of swift internet providing 3G and 4G domain in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on its S.Com Cell Service.

It will launch the service in the coming days soon after the formal approval by the government of Pakistan, said Sector Commander of the SCO Azad Jammu & Kashmir Maqbool Ahmed while talking to journalists.

Senior SCO officials including Commanding Officer of the SCO Mirpur division Lt-Col Syed Ayad Hassan, Major Muhammad Mufeed, Media Advisor Jehangeer Shehzad and Zonal Sales Head Syed Zakiul Hassan Gillani were also present.

The Sector Commander also revealed to launch SCO Easy Paisa, S-Load, Triple-Play and other identical services besides at subsidised tariff in S.Com Cell service for its valued customers.

Time is swiftly getting nearer to furnish entire Azad Jammu & Kashmir including all three districts of Mirpur division with the fast-paced domain of information technology - the 3G and 4G, meeting the long-standing demand of the local internet users for swift linking with rest of the world through this latest internet service.

He said that with the installation of the masts of upcoming 3G and 4G internet domain service across AJK so far, all is set to switch on the much-awaited fast service of internet soon after the formal final approval by the government to this direction.

“In view of the importance of the earnest need of the fastest means of telecommunications the world over, the next generation of fast-paced domain of information technology – 5G is also proposed to be launched in the coming days soon after launching of the 3G and 4G service,” he revealed.

He unveiled the progress by the state-run SCO about the much-awaited arrival of the swift internet service of 3G and 4G strength in AJK including Mirpur, the city of over a million UK-based expatriates. Maqbool said that his organisation was determined to furnish its valuable customers with all latest means of telecommunications harmonious to the need of the modern age.

The Sector Commander said that after the SCO has completed the basic assignment of designing of the 3G an 4G project, it was lying in the stage of final approval by the government of Pakistan . He said that the existing four number of towers would be increased to 10 towers in Mirpur division.

The SCO AJK chief said that his organisation was sincerely determined to furnish AJK with this much-needed and much-awaited latest and swift mean of the info-tech.

He said that the SCO was always bent upon furnishing its valued customers with the latest telecom facilities at par with its contemporaries operating at national and international level.

The Sector Commander said that it was working to furnish all the 10 districts of AJK including three of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher with the latest means of communication.

To another question, the Commanding Officer said that in response to the rising demand of the DSL (Internet) in Mirpur city, the SCO has expanded the network to accommodate maximum consumers.

He disclosed that at least 2,000 new DSL internet Connections were granted to the applicants in Mirpur city. The pending applications for the DSL internet service were being entertained on seniority basis with the expansion of the local network.