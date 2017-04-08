Sindh Rangers have released pictures of suicide bomber and facilitators of Sehwan Sharif blast, reported Waqt News.

Bomber and other suspects can be seen clearly in the pictures taken from CCTV footage.

According to Rangers officials, the facilitators visited the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine on February 15. They saw whole place in detail, sources added.

The officials have urged masses to cooperate with authorities in recognizing these suspects. "Rs5million will be given to any one who will identify these persons and his/her name will be kept in secrecy,” the official stated.

A suicide bomber attacked a crowded Sufi shrine in Sehwan on February 16, killing at least 83 people and wounding dozens more in the deadliest of a wave of bombings across the South Asian nation this week.

Islamic State, the Middle East-based militant group which has a small but increasingly prominent presence in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's affiliated news agency AMAQ reported.

The attack on the famous Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the town of Sehwan Sharif comes as the Taliban and other rival militant groups carry out their threat of a new offensive.

The violence had shattered a period of improving security, underscoring how militants still pose a threat to stability in the nuclear-armed country of 190 million people.

The high death toll at the shrine makes it one of the worst attacks in Pakistan in recent years.