Honorary Consulate of Somalia in Clifton, Karachi was robbed late on Friday night, according to police. Senior Superintendent Police District South Saqib Ismail Memon confirmed the news today.

About seven men entered the premises took away two laptops, three mobile phones and Rs 7,000 in cash, the SSP said.

Karachi police is investigating the matter and searching for the culprits.

On March 16, the African country’s honorary consulate was inaugurated in Karachi.

It was to celebrate 57 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Somalia.