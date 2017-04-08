BAHAWALPUR-Students at an interactive session with XXXI Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sher Afgun were advised to realize their responsibilities in the wake of modern day security and development challenges.

The session was organized at Cholistan Auditorium of Bahawalpur Garrison here the other day. Students and faculty members of various colleges and universities of the district attended the session.

On the occasion, the corps commander threw light on the role and efforts of the armed forces in ensuring safety and security of the country. He highlighted in detail the objectives of operation Raddul Fasaad and its successes which are emerging in the shape of improved security situation of the country.

He encouraged students to attain mastery in their respective fields and use the power of knowledge to contribute towards nation building.

Later, an exhaustive question - answer session was also arranged which provided an opportunity to students and faculty alike to ask questions related to every aspect of security and nation building challenges.

All the participants greatly appreciated the event and asked that similar events be conducted in future as well.

POSTERS REMOVED: The Municipal Committee (MC) staff removed all posters of Raheel Munir, son-in-law of Maryam Safdar, here on Friday.

The posters were displayed on hundreds of electric and telephone poles in different areas of the city on Tuesday night.

According to MC Land Officer Sarwar Sani, the decision was taken at a meeting of the MC high-ups, adding that the land branch staff removed the posters on orders of the MC authorities.

When contacted, MC vice chairman Abdul Latif Bhatti said that the posters were removed on orders of the high-ups, adding that the MC Land Branch staff was not pressurised in this regard.