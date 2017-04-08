GUJRANWALA-The police claimed to have busted two gangs involved in robberies and kidnapping for ransom here the other day.

According to SSP (operations) Muhammad Nadeem Khokhar, the Ferozewala Police at a picket stopped a car coming from Emanabad. During search, the police recovered four pistols from the car and arrested the accused - Ali Raza, Shah Nawaz, Tauseef and Adeel. The accused, during interrogation, confessed to having been involved in robberies and kidnapping for ransom.

On the other hand, the Lahdewala Police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered cash and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees from them. The accused include: Majid, Luqman, Sultan and Asif. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency claimed to have nicked two human traffickers here the other day.

According to the FIA source, the accused identified as Bashir Butt and Ahmed Riaz involved in sending people abroad on illegal documents. The FIA also recovered two Pakistani passports, copies of international driving licenses, bank statements and a laptop from them. Further investigation is underway.

FAMILY TORTURED

Five of a family sustained injuries in result of a scuffle with rivals over a minor issue here at Jagna. According to police, a 10-year-old boy was tortured by a shopkeeper Hassan over a minor issue. Sher Khan, father of the victim boy, reached the shop and hurled abuses at Hassan for torturing his son. At which, Hassan along with accomplices, reached the house of Sher Khan and tortured him, his wife and three sons. The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital while police launched investigation.