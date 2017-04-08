Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari has questioned is the war in Syria against ISIS or to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?

Yesterday US launched airstrikes on Syrian airbases. The strikes were in reaction to what Washington says was a poison gas attack by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that killed at least 70 people in rebel-held territory. Syria denies it carried out the attack.  

Shireen Mazari gave her views about the attack and how it would get messier for the global politics. She also raised questions on regarding who the war is against ISIS or Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.







She also asked if the murder of a Pakistani man in Australia was an act of hate crime or terrorism.