Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari has questioned is the war in Syria against ISIS or to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?

Yesterday US launched airstrikes on Syrian airbases. The strikes were in reaction to what Washington says was a poison gas attack by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that killed at least 70 people in rebel-held territory. Syria denies it carried out the attack.

Shireen Mazari gave her views about the attack and how it would get messier for the global politics. She also raised questions on regarding who the war is against ISIS or Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

1. Syrian conflict draws all participants into a deeper mess after horrific and condemnable chemical weapons attack. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2017





2. With US now directly targeting Syrian govet in mly attacks it is no longer a war ag Daesh alone. US now at war with Syrian state not IS. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2017





3. Russia & Iran fighting Daesh plus anti-Assad forces. Turkey fighting Daesh plus Kurds who r fighting IS! KSA & Turkey also with US! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2017





4. Israel attacking Syrian state with aerial power! With all these wars within wars Daesh gets breathing space & Israel comes out winner! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2017





5. One may not like it but the primary question that has to be asked is: Is the fight in Syria ag Daesh or to oust Assad? Clarity is needed — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2017





6. Assad is a brutal dictator but external powers like US & Russia have never had an issue with autocrats! Look at Trump's embrace of Sisi! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2017





She also asked if the murder of a Pakistani man in Australia was an act of hate crime or terrorism.